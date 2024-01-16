China's Large Delegation To Attend Davos Forum
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 09:26 PM
Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) China will put on a show of force Tuesday with a large delegation represented by Prime Minister Li Qiang at the annual meeting of global elites in Davos, despite shadows cast by wars raging in Ukraine and Gaza.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also attending the World Economic Forum in person for the first time since Russia's invasion in 2022, hoping to drum up more aid as the conflict approaches its second anniversary.
Kyiv has been scrambling to ensure financial support does not waver for Ukraine during the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, as the world's attention has swayed to the Middle East amid fears of a spillover from the conflict in Gaza.
Li and Zelensky will be addressing global and business A-listers who descend on the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos every year for a week of serious talks and schmoozing.
Li, who will make a special address on Tuesday, will be the most senior Chinese official to attend Davos since President Xi Jinping in 2017.
He will be joined by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, the governor of the People's Bank of China and high-ranking representatives from other ministries including Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.
Li will hold talks with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, but it is not yet clear if he or the deputy foreign minister will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
