Open Menu

China's Large Exoplanet-hunting Telescope To Be Operational In 2026

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

China's large exoplanet-hunting telescope to be operational in 2026

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) A large spectroscopic telescope, designed to search for exoplanets, is scheduled to be completed and put into operation in northwest China in 2026, said its developer Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

The telescope, named Jiaotong University Spectroscopic Telescope, will be built on Saishiteng Mountain near the town of Lenghu, where Qinghai Province has set up an astronomy observation site.

With an aperture of 4.4 meters, the telescope can facilitate rapid switching between target sources, which enables timely spectral observations. According to scientists, it is expected to achieve a series of breakthrough research results in several fields, including time-domain astronomy and exoplanet exploration.

"The telescope will remain the most dominant spectral telescope in China for a considerable period of time," the university said in a statement.

Its high-precision spectrometer will enable simultaneous multi-target and high-precision spectral observations, making it the first of its kind worldwide. The telescope is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of exoplanet detection, the telescope developer highlighted.

Related Topics

China Shanghai SITE

Recent Stories

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

5 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

8 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful gen ..

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections

9 hours ago
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

13 hours ago
 EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

13 hours ago
 Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

14 hours ago
 PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for int ..

PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting

14 hours ago
 Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

14 hours ago

More Stories From World