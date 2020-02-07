UrduPoint.com
China's Largest Cargo Airline Delivers 900 Tonnes Of Supplies To Fight Epidemic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:30 PM

China's largest air cargo carrier SF Airlines is operating at full capacity to carry emergency supplies to help fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the airline Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :China's largest air cargo carrier SF Airlines is operating at full capacity to carry emergency supplies to help fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the airline Friday.

From Jan. 24 to Feb. 5, the airline sent around 900 tonnes of medical and other emergency supplies to the novel coronavirus-hit regions, said SF Airlines.

SF Airlines added multiple domestic and international routes and put into service all of its B747, B757 and B767 all-cargo freighters in response to diversified emergency air transport demands.

Those freighters with larger capacity have been allocated for missions delivering medical and other daily necessities to Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

China's fast-developing express industry is playing its role in supporting the country to fight the epidemic, capitalizing on its speed, delivery quality and expanding network.

SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's express giant SF Express. It now operates a total of 58 all-cargo freighters on its global air cargo service network with 65 destinations, ranking as China's largest air cargo carrier.

