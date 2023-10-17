Open Menu

China's Largest Cargo Airline Expands Freighter Fleet To 85

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) -- SF Airlines, China's largest cargo airline in terms of fleet size, has expanded its fleet to 85 freighters, the airline announced on Tuesday.

A Boeing 767-300 widebody freighter has been added to the fleet, becoming the eighth new aircraft unveiled by SF Airlines this year, said the cargo carrier.

It is scheduled to be used in the air-express delivery market, serving the upcoming Double 11 shopping spree and other logistics peaks.

Currently, more than 30 percent of freighters in the fleet operated by SF Airlines are widebody aircraft, enabling the company to constantly improve its fleet mix and air-route network which can serve short-, medium- and long-haul operations, SF Airlines revealed.

The expanding fleet has sustained its air service for perishable goods, the intensive launch of new routes, and improvement of its global air route network, the airline added.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's leading courier enterprise SF Express. It has built a global air-cargo-service network that covers Asia, Europe and North America, with more than 100 destinations at home and abroad.

