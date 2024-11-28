China's Largest Desert Fully Encircled With Green Belt
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM
URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Taklimakan Desert, known as the "Sea of Death," has been completely encircled with a sand-blocking green belt stretching 3,046 km, said local authority in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
On Thursday morning, several plant species, including Populus euphratica (more commonly known as "desert poplar"), sacsaoul and red willow, were planted on sandy land in Yutian County on the southern edge of the desert, marking the completion of the final stretch of the green belt, according to the Xinjiang regional forestry and grassland bureau.
The Taklimakan covers 337,600 square km and its circumference measures 3,046 km, making it the largest desert in China and the second-largest drifting desert in the world.
Recent Stories
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
More Stories From World
-
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for head of Myanmar’s military regime6 seconds ago
-
Lao capital aims to become green city by 203010 minutes ago
-
At plastic treaty talks, no united front for industry20 minutes ago
-
Namibia extends voting after logistical issues30 minutes ago
-
At least 30 feared dead after Uganda landslides: official30 minutes ago
-
Russia launches massive aerial attack on Ukraine's energy sector50 minutes ago
-
Taiwan's Lai to stop over in Hawaii, Guam during Pacific trip50 minutes ago
-
Williamson falls for 93 as England fight back in first Test60 minutes ago
-
Pakistan highlights regional, global issues at DSAS meeting in Strasbourg1 hour ago
-
Williamson eyes ton as New Zealand take control against England1 hour ago
-
Swedish app aims end rows over household chores2 hours ago
-
Williamson falls for 93 as England fight back in first Test2 hours ago