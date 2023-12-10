Open Menu

China's Largest Onshore Wind Power Base Starts Full-capacity Production

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

China's largest onshore wind power base starts full-capacity production

SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) A wind power facility with an electricity generating capacity of more than 10 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) a year was put into full-capacity production and connected to the grid in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday, and is the country's largest onshore wind power base currently in operation.

A project of China's leading nuclear power operator China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), the wind power plant built in Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia, is one of the country's first batch of large-scale wind and solar power bases planned for desert regions.

Electricity generated by the plant is environmentally friendly and equivalent to reducing standard coal consumption by about 2.96 million tonnes, and preventing the discharge of around 8.02 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the company headquartered in the city of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

"With this wind power base, the installed capacity of CGN's new energy power generation facilities in operation in China is expected to reach 45 million kilowatts by the end of this year," said Zhang Zhiwu, chairman of the board of CGN New Energy Holdings Co. Ltd.

Related Topics

Electricity China Nuclear Company Shenzhen Mongolia Sunday Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

5 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

13 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

13 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

14 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

14 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

14 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

14 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

14 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

14 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

14 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

14 hours ago

More Stories From World