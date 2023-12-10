SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) A wind power facility with an electricity generating capacity of more than 10 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) a year was put into full-capacity production and connected to the grid in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday, and is the country's largest onshore wind power base currently in operation.

A project of China's leading nuclear power operator China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), the wind power plant built in Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia, is one of the country's first batch of large-scale wind and solar power bases planned for desert regions.

Electricity generated by the plant is environmentally friendly and equivalent to reducing standard coal consumption by about 2.96 million tonnes, and preventing the discharge of around 8.02 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the company headquartered in the city of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

"With this wind power base, the installed capacity of CGN's new energy power generation facilities in operation in China is expected to reach 45 million kilowatts by the end of this year," said Zhang Zhiwu, chairman of the board of CGN New Energy Holdings Co. Ltd.