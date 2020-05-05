China's Launch Of Key New Space Rocket 'successful'
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:22 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Chinese state media reported the "successful" launch of a new rocket on Tuesday, a major test of its ambitions to operate a permanent space station and send astronauts to the Moon.
The large carrier rocket Long March 5B took off from the Wenchang launch site in the southern island of Hainan, and a prototype spacecraft with no crew separated and entered its planned orbit, according to the official Xinhua news agency.