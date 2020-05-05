UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Launch Of Key New Space Rocket 'successful'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:22 PM

China's launch of key new space rocket 'successful'

Chinese state media reported the "successful" launch of a new rocket on Tuesday, a major test of its ambitions to operate a permanent space station and send astronauts to the Moo

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Chinese state media reported the "successful" launch of a new rocket on Tuesday, a major test of its ambitions to operate a permanent space station and send astronauts to the Moon.

The large carrier rocket Long March 5B took off from the Wenchang launch site in the southern island of Hainan, and a prototype spacecraft with no crew separated and entered its planned orbit, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Related Topics

China Long March SITE Media From

Recent Stories

Austria coronavirus under control despite lockdown ..

14 minutes ago

Cyprus to prosecute 15 police in serial killing bl ..

14 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide over domestic issue

14 minutes ago

KP Wildlife Dept seizes lion cub in Kohat

14 minutes ago

FBR Peshawar intensifies action against illegal ci ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 1.8 bln disbursed among 150,000 deservings in M ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.