Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :China's ruling Communist Party leaders will meet next week to discuss "modernizing the country's governance system", state media said Thursday, as Beijing battles unrest in Hong Kong, a lingering trade war, and a slowing economy.

The much-delayed Fourth Plenum of the party's Central Committee is a closed-door meeting of high-ranking officials where the country's roadmap and future direction is discussed.

Next week's meet will run from October 28 to 31 in Beijing, and will be the first since February 2018.

State news agency Xinhua said the dates were confirmed at a meeting Thursday of the Central Committee presided over by President Xi Jinping.

State-run Global Times said on Twitter that the Central Committee Political Bureau will consider issues including "upholding and improvement of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, including modernizing the country's governance system and capacity.

" The last plenum focused on a reform plan for state institutions, giving even more power to the party.

The one before that approved the scrapping of presidential term limits, allowing Xi to stay in office for life.

Beijing marked the 70th year of Communist rule in China with an enormous military parade earlier this month that showed off the country's military strength.

But central government has also been shaken by months of anti-Beijing unrest in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, a slowing domestic economy, and the impact of a bruising trade impasse with the US.