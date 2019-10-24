UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Leaders To Hold Key Conclave Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:41 PM

China's leaders to hold key conclave next week

China's ruling Communist Party leaders will meet next week to discuss "modernizing the country's governance system", state media said Thursday, as Beijing battles unrest in Hong Kong, a lingering trade war, and a slowing economy

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :China's ruling Communist Party leaders will meet next week to discuss "modernizing the country's governance system", state media said Thursday, as Beijing battles unrest in Hong Kong, a lingering trade war, and a slowing economy.

The much-delayed Fourth Plenum of the party's Central Committee is a closed-door meeting of high-ranking officials where the country's roadmap and future direction is discussed.

Next week's meet will run from October 28 to 31 in Beijing, and will be the first since February 2018.

State news agency Xinhua said the dates were confirmed at a meeting Thursday of the Central Committee presided over by President Xi Jinping.

State-run Global Times said on Twitter that the Central Committee Political Bureau will consider issues including "upholding and improvement of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, including modernizing the country's governance system and capacity.

" The last plenum focused on a reform plan for state institutions, giving even more power to the party.

The one before that approved the scrapping of presidential term limits, allowing Xi to stay in office for life.

Beijing marked the 70th year of Communist rule in China with an enormous military parade earlier this month that showed off the country's military strength.

But central government has also been shaken by months of anti-Beijing unrest in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, a slowing domestic economy, and the impact of a bruising trade impasse with the US.

Related Topics

China Twitter Beijing Hong Kong February October 2018 Media From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's bail petition fixed for hearing bef ..

18 seconds ago

United Nations day being observed on Thursday

18 seconds ago

Russian Companies' Investment in Iraqi Oil Sector ..

19 seconds ago

Dengue cases continue to rise in KP, reaching to ..

22 seconds ago

Russia to Continue Supporting Iraq's Fight Against ..

24 seconds ago

Amad Butt’s last over heroics take Balochistan i ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.