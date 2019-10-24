(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :China's ruling Communist Party will hold a long-delayed leadership meeting next week, state media said Thursday.

The Fourth Plenum of the party's Central Committee is a closed-door meeting of high-ranking officials where the country's roadmap and future direction is discussed.

Next week's meet will run from October 28 to 31 in Beijing, and will be the first since February 2018.

State news agency Xinhua said the dates were confirmed at a meeting Thursday of the Central Committee Political Bureau, chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The state-run Global Times said on Twitter that the Politburo would update on "upholding and improvement of the socialist system withChinese characteristics, including modernizing the country's governancesystem and capacity."