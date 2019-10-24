UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Leaders To Hold Key Conclave Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:29 PM

China's leaders to hold key conclave next week

China's ruling Communist Party will hold a long-delayed leadership meeting next week, state media said Thursday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :China's ruling Communist Party will hold a long-delayed leadership meeting next week, state media said Thursday.

The Fourth Plenum of the party's Central Committee is a closed-door meeting of high-ranking officials where the country's roadmap and future direction is discussed.

Next week's meet will run from October 28 to 31 in Beijing, and will be the first since February 2018.

State news agency Xinhua said the dates were confirmed at a meeting Thursday of the Central Committee Political Bureau, chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The state-run Global Times said on Twitter that the Politburo would update on "upholding and improvement of the socialist system withChinese characteristics, including modernizing the country's governancesystem and capacity."

Related Topics

Twitter Beijing February October 2018 Media From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PM Khan extends sincere prayers for good health of ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan placed in Group C of the ICC U19 Cricket ..

1 minute ago

PTCL honours its returning Hajis at a special rece ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan U16 to take on Bangladesh U16 in three-da ..

18 minutes ago

Govt's negotiating team should bring PM's resignat ..

20 minutes ago

NUST holds high-level roundtable on water

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.