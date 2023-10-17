BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) China's leading newspaper People's Daily on Tuesday presented its copy to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar during his visit to Beijing.

Xu Wei from the Political Desk of People's Daily presented the copy to the prime minister.

The prime minister in his post on social media platform X said, “Honored to be presented with a copy of People's Daily, China by Xu Wei from Political desk of the newspaper."

He termed it a "testament to the shared understanding and bonds between our nations.”