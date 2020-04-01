UrduPoint.com
China's Leading Epidemiologist Says COVID-19 Pandemic Will Decline By End Of April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:26 PM

China's Leading Epidemiologist Says COVID-19 Pandemic Will Decline by End of April

China's top epidemiologist, Zhong Nanshan, said on Wednesday that he expected the coronavirus pandemic to decline by the end of April

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) China's top epidemiologist, Zhong Nanshan, said on Wednesday that he expected the coronavirus pandemic to decline by the end of April.

"I am sure that thanks to the tough measures of each country, the epidemiological situation in the world can be taken under control.

I expect the epidemic to decline by the end of April," the epidemiologist said in an interview with a local tv broadcaster.

On Sunday, the spokesperson for the National Health Commission of China, Mi Feng, said at a briefing that the spread of the coronavirus infection in China had been effectively curtailed.

On a global scale, more than 877,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus, and over 43,500 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.

