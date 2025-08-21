Open Menu

China's Leading Grass Seed Company Uses AI And Beidou Navigation To Reclaim Millions Of Acres

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Facing the global challenge of desertification, M-Grass Ecology Group, China's leading grass seed technology company, has launched an ecological restoration solution centered on smart equipment and innovative seed technologies.

The company’s self-developed seed rope sowing robots, customized seed products, and intelligent management systems are poised to offer sustainable restoration methods for countries along the Belt and Road, including Central Asia and the middle East. Seed ropes and Beidou navigation for precise desert restoration.

Chen Ruijue, Vice President of M-Grass, says manual efforts simply can’t keep up in vast, sparsely populated, and remote areas with limited connectivity. Using Beidou satellite navigation and AI algorithms, the company developed intelligent sowing equipment capable of planning its own paths. “Through remote sensing and visual recognition, the system can automatically identify areas with sparse vegetation and adjust sowing accordingly, greatly improving efficiency and reducing costs,” Chen explained.

M-Grass is the only publicly listed grass seed company in China and ranks fourth globally for innovation in the sector.

It has restored nearly 5.45 million acres of degraded grasslands, deserts, and saline-alkali lands. Beyond seed ropes, the company has developed seed packets, seed blocks, and other customized products, creating a scalable, mechanized, and intelligent restoration system.

Desertification remains a critical concern worldwide. In Pakistan, for example, deserts cover roughly 118,000 square kilometers, nearly 15% of the country.

Chen also revealed that M-Grass established an overseas division in March this year to expand international operations. The company is actively participating in the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor and targeting Central Asia, the Middle East, and other regions. “Our goal is to export the ‘eco-package’- including technology systems, product standards, and smart equipment - to regions in need of ecological restoration, contributing to global sustainable development,” Chen said.

M-Grass’s integrated system has already been applied on a large scale to degraded grasslands, saline-alkali lands, and lightly to moderately sandy soils, providing technological support for challenging environments, including high-altitude and arid regions.

