China's Legislature Head Urges Moscow, Beijing To Stand Together Against Protectionism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:15 PM

China's Legislature Head Urges Moscow, Beijing to Stand Together Against Protectionism

Russia and China should stand together to defend their national interests and push back against protectionism, Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress, said on Thursday during the 5th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission for Cooperation between the two countries' legislatures in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russia and China should stand together to defend their national interests and push back against protectionism, Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress, said on Thursday during the 5th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission for Cooperation between the two countries' legislatures in Moscow.

"It is necessary to stand together against protectionism and outside interference, jointly protect national interests. In these complicated circumstances we must strengthen efforts to overcome outside interference and attempts to hold back development of Russia and China," Li said.

He added that certain countries were trying to use nongovernmental and noncommercial organizations to undermine the relationship between Russia and China and urged for the strengthening of cooperation in international and regional affairs.

China is currently engaged in a trade war with the United States, which accuses Beijing of unfair commercial practices. Since June last year, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of import duties and subsequent talks to settle their trade-related disagreements.

