China's Liaoning Appoints Acting Governor

Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:51 PM

Li Lecheng was appointed deputy governor and acting governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday

SHENYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Li Lecheng was appointed deputy governor and acting governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday.

The appointment was made at the 29th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th Liaoning Provincial People's Congress, the local legislature.

