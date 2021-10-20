(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHENYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Li Lecheng was appointed deputy governor and acting governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday.

The appointment was made at the 29th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th Liaoning Provincial People's Congress, the local legislature.