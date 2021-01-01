Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Thursday reported four confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases, all locally transmitted, the provincial health commission said Friday

SHENYANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Thursday reported four confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases, all locally transmitted, the provincial health commission said Friday.

Two of the new confirmed cases were identified in Shenyang, the provincial capital, while two others were in the port city of Dalian.

The three new asymptomatic cases were reported in Dalian.

By Thursday, the province had 62 confirmed cases in hospital and another 35 asymptomatic carriers under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.