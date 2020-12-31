Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday reported five confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases, all locally transmitted, the provincial health commission said Thursday

SHENYANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday reported five confirmed COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases, all locally transmitted, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

Three of the new confirmed cases were identified in the port city of Dalian, while two others were in Shenyang, the provincial capital.

The three new asymptomatic cases were reported in Dalian.

By Wednesday, the province had 58 confirmed cases in hospital and another 33 asymptomatic carriers under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.