China's Liaoning Reports 6 Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:44 PM

China's Liaoning reports 6 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

China's Liaoning Province on Sunday reported six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one imported case, the provincial health commission said Monday

SHENYANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Liaoning Province on Sunday reported six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one imported case, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Five of the new local cases were identified in the provincial capital Shenyang, while the other was in the port city of Dalian.

The imported confirmed case in Shenyang was previously an asymptomatic case.

By Sunday, the province had 77 confirmed cases in hospitals. Another 31 asymptomatic carriers were under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission

