UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Liaoning Reports One Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

China's Liaoning reports one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case

China's Liaoning Province on Tuesday reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic carrier, the provincial health commission said Wednesday

SHENYANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Liaoning Province on Tuesday reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic carrier, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The confirmed case was identified in the port city of Dalian while the asymptomatic case was reported in the provincial capital Shenyang.

By Tuesday, the province had 77 confirmed cases in hospitals. A total of 28 asymptomatic carriers are under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.

Related Topics

Dalian

Recent Stories

New Zealand win 2nd Test against Pakistan

2 minutes ago

UN's Afghanistan Mission Welcomes Restart of Inta- ..

1 minute ago

China appoints new permanent representative to OPC ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower ahead of state of emer ..

1 minute ago

Democrat claims victory in one of two crunch US Se ..

1 minute ago

My Emirates Pass is back to sweeten 2021 with offe ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.