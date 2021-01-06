China's Liaoning Province on Tuesday reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic carrier, the provincial health commission said Wednesday

SHENYANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Liaoning Province on Tuesday reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic carrier, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The confirmed case was identified in the port city of Dalian while the asymptomatic case was reported in the provincial capital Shenyang.

By Tuesday, the province had 77 confirmed cases in hospitals. A total of 28 asymptomatic carriers are under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.