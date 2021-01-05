UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Liaoning Reports Two Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:43 PM

China's Liaoning reports two locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

China's Liaoning Province on Monday reported two locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier, the provincial health commission said Tuesday

SHENYANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Liaoning Province on Monday reported two locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

The confirmed cases were identified in the provincial capital Shenyang and the port city of Dalian, respectively, while the locally transmitted asymptomatic case was reported in Dalian.

The province also reported one imported confirmed COVID-19 case in Shenyang on Monday.

By Monday, the province had 78 confirmed cases in hospitals. A total of 30 asymptomatic carriers were under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.

Related Topics

Dalian

Recent Stories

Over 265,000 in Germany receive COVID-19 vaccine

36 seconds ago

Conference held on occasion of Right to Self-Deter ..

38 seconds ago

As China vaccinates, makers say jab works against ..

41 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

9 minutes ago

Asian markets rebound as outlook hopes top virus f ..

9 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan asks int'l community to ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.