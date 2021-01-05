China's Liaoning Province on Monday reported two locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier, the provincial health commission said Tuesday

The confirmed cases were identified in the provincial capital Shenyang and the port city of Dalian, respectively, while the locally transmitted asymptomatic case was reported in Dalian.

The province also reported one imported confirmed COVID-19 case in Shenyang on Monday.

By Monday, the province had 78 confirmed cases in hospitals. A total of 30 asymptomatic carriers were under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.