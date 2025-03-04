China's Liu Jiakun Wins Pritzker Prize, 'Nobel' For Architecture
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 10:08 PM
The Pritzker Prize, dubbed the "Nobel" for architecture, was awarded Tuesday to China's Liu Jiakun, who was recognized for designs that celebrate "everyday lives"
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Pritzker prize, dubbed the "Nobel" for architecture, was awarded Tuesday to China's Liu Jiakun, who was recognized for designs that celebrate "everyday lives."
"In a global context where architecture is struggling to find adequate responses to fast evolving social and environmental challenges, Liu Jiakun has provided convincing answers that also celebrate the everyday lives of people as well as their communal and spiritual identities," the award's jury wrote in a statement.
Born in 1956, Liu has worked on more than 30 projects in China ranging from academic and cultural institutions to civic spaces and commercial buildings.
He lives and works in his birth city of Chengdu, where Liu prioritizes the use of local materials and traditional building techniques.
His projects include the Chengdu Museum, a windowless concrete building with openings that allow light to filter inside, surrounded by water and vegetation.
Liu, who is the 54th recipient of the Pritzker Prize, will be honored at a celebration in Abu Dhabi in spring, award organizers said.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo
UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows
Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..
Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case
Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV
Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani for his match ..
Amjad Pervaiz appointed as advocate general Punjab
PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strengthen Cybersecurity in Pakistan
Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
DC starts monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package
Commissioner directs to ensure delivery of essential items at notified rates
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
More Stories From World
-
China's Liu Jiakun wins Pritzker Prize, 'Nobel' for architecture3 minutes ago
-
Rare tropical cyclone swirls off eastern Australia3 minutes ago
-
Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival2 hours ago
-
World's biggest iceberg runs aground, sparing wildlife haven island2 hours ago
-
Ramadan in 'climate of war' for east DR Congo's Muslims2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Hong Kong Tourism Board2 hours ago
-
Philippine fighter jet goes missing during mission against rebels2 hours ago
-
World's biggest iceberg runs aground, sparing wildlife haven island2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: CSC3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Fin Capital3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Xsolla3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: CAPCOM CO., LTD.3 hours ago