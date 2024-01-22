China's Loan Prime Rates Remain Unchanged
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) -- China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.45 percent Monday, unchanged from the previous month.
The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 4.2 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.
Recent Stories
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
More Stories From World
-
Saudi national team secures spot in the AFC Asian Cup Round of 166 minutes ago
-
VP of King Abdulaziz University discusses academic collaboration with U.S. Consul for Cultural Affai ..16 minutes ago
-
Poland's premier Tusk visits Kyiv16 minutes ago
-
Landslide in mountainous southwestern China buries 47 people16 minutes ago
-
Israel fails to ‘destroy' Hamas as group remains resilient, with enough munitions: US int'l agenci ..26 minutes ago
-
Russia detains man for plotting arson attack on army46 minutes ago
-
Saudi Vice Foreign Minister meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister in Kampala46 minutes ago
-
Yastremska hopes Ukraine proud of Australian Open exploits55 minutes ago
-
Severe cyclone to hit Australia's Queensland55 minutes ago
-
Marseille, holders Toulouse out of French Cup after shoot-outs55 minutes ago
-
Mongolia to hold festival to promote winter sports, tourism55 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update55 minutes ago