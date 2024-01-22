BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) -- China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.45 percent Monday, unchanged from the previous month.

The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 4.2 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.