China's Loan Prime Rates Remain Unchanged

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) -- China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.45 percent Monday, unchanged from the previous month.

The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 4.2 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.

