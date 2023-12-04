(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) -- China's logistics sector registered more rapid expansion in November, industry data showed Monday.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 53.3 percent last month, up 0.4 percentage points from October, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.