China's Logistics Sector Sees Faster Expansion In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China's logistics sector sees faster expansion in November

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) -- China's logistics sector registered more rapid expansion in November, industry data showed Monday.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 53.3 percent last month, up 0.4 percentage points from October, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

