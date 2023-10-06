Open Menu

China's Logistics Sector Sustains Recovery In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's logistics sector sustains recovery in August

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) China's logistics industry continued to recover in August as across-the-board demand warms with the help of supportive policies, with the value of social logistics up 5.2 percent year on year, according to an industry report.

In the first eight months, social logistics rose 4.8 percent year on year to 216.4 trillion Yuan (about 30 trillion U.S. Dollars), according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. The growth rate is 0.1 percentage point higher than that of the first seven months.

In breakdown, logistics for industrial products went up 4.5 percent year on year in August, while that for imported goods climbed 18.4 percent, said the federation.

Total revenue of the logistics industry rose 4.7 percent year on year to 8.7 trillion yuan in the first eight months, according to the report.

The federation says the current recovery of social logistics is not strong enough but expects activities in the sector to improve steadily in the fourth quarter as demand rises further.

Related Topics

China August Industry

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

20 minutes ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

20 minutes ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

35 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

3 hours ago
 Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

13 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

13 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

13 hours ago
 Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

13 hours ago

More Stories From World