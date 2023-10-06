(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) China's logistics industry continued to recover in August as across-the-board demand warms with the help of supportive policies, with the value of social logistics up 5.2 percent year on year, according to an industry report.

In the first eight months, social logistics rose 4.8 percent year on year to 216.4 trillion Yuan (about 30 trillion U.S. Dollars), according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. The growth rate is 0.1 percentage point higher than that of the first seven months.

In breakdown, logistics for industrial products went up 4.5 percent year on year in August, while that for imported goods climbed 18.4 percent, said the federation.

Total revenue of the logistics industry rose 4.7 percent year on year to 8.7 trillion yuan in the first eight months, according to the report.

The federation says the current recovery of social logistics is not strong enough but expects activities in the sector to improve steadily in the fourth quarter as demand rises further.