HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The success rate of the launch of China's Long March carrier rockets is the highest in the world, a space scientist said here Thursday.

Long Lehao, an academician of the Chinese academy of Engineering and a chief designer of Long March rockets, said the rocket series have completed 375 launches and stressed that the accuracy of putting satellites into orbit and the number of launch times are all first-class in the world.

The Long March rockets are based on independent innovation, have reached a high technological level, and are moving toward intelligent control, he said when delivering a speech at the University of Hong Kong.

In his speech, Long stressed key elements in space spirit, including patriotism, dedication and self-reliance, and urged young people to study hard to master modern science and technology and make their contribution to the country.

Mainland space scientists started on Wednesday to give lectures and meet students on Hong Kong campuses. They are also to witness the inauguration of a lunar soil exhibition slated for Saturday here.