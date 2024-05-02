China's Lottery Ticket Sales Up In March
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) China's lottery ticket sales increased 11.7 percent year over year in March, topping 55.6 billion Yuan (about 7.8 billion U.S. Dollars), according to data from the Ministry of Finance.
Sales of lottery tickets to support the welfare system reached 18.88 billion yuan in March, a 22.4 percent year-on-year surge.
Lottery tickets sold to support the sports sector rose 6.9 percent year on year to 36.72 billion yuan.
In the first three months, lottery ticket sales surged 19.7 percent year on year to 149.47 billion yuan, the data showed.
Under China's lottery management rules, funds raised from ticket sales are used for administrative expenses, public welfare projects, and to fund prizes.
Recent Stories
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
More Stories From World
-
China reports annual average of 21 mln new drivers over last two decades5 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's annual number of homes consented down 25 pct5 minutes ago
-
China's major internet firms log steady revenue growth in Q15 minutes ago
-
Mongolia plants 42 mln trees since 2021 to combat desertification15 minutes ago
-
Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion starts operations15 minutes ago
-
Abrupt frozen soil thaw produces more carbon emissions: study15 minutes ago
-
China launches fourth Civil Code publicity month campaign15 minutes ago
-
National exhibition of school students' art performances, works to be launched15 minutes ago
-
China reports record railway trips on 1st day of May Day holiday15 minutes ago
-
Australian meat industry's emissions down 78 pct since 200525 minutes ago
-
New flowering plant species discovered in SW China26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for sweeping reform of 'unequal' international financial system45 minutes ago