BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The China Low-Altitude Economy Forum officially launched in Beijing, centered on the theme of "Digitalization and Intelligence-Driven High-Quality Development of Low-Altitude Economy," aimed to foster extensive collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, academia, research institutions, and end-users to drive growth in the sector.

The low-altitude economy encompasses economic activities that take place within airspace below 1,000 meters, extending up to 3,000 meters when necessary. These activities include passenger transport, logistics, agricultural and forestry protection, urban monitoring, remote sensing and mapping, emergency rescue, tourism, sports competitions, and more.

The low-altitude economy has been identified as a strategically emerging industry that drives China's high-quality development. It has been featured in the national government work report for two consecutive years, indicating robust policy support and promising growth opportunities. This year's report reiterates China's commitment to encouraging low-altitude industry stakeholders to implement large-scale applications of new technologies, products, and scenarios.

2025: a milestone for the low-altitude economy

"While 2024 marks the official launch year for low-altitude economic development, 2025 will be a critical year for implementation. Since the beginning of this year, numerous Chinese cities have initiated infrastructure projects to support low-altitude economic growth, reinforcing its position as a key driver of new quality productive forces," stated Yang Jincai, chairman of Shenzhen Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry Association, during the conference.

Currently, 30 provinces have integrated low-altitude initiatives into their development plans, and six cities—Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Hefei, Suzhou, Chengdu, and Chongqing—have been designated as pilot zones for airspace operations below 600 meters. Among these, Shenzhen stands out as a global leader, boasting the world's most comprehensive and extensive drone industry supply chain. The city accounts for 70% of the global consumer drone market and is home to over 1,700 enterprises, including industry giants such as DJI and Phoenix Wings, CEN reported.

Yang emphasized the necessity for China to expedite the development of its low-altitude industry ecosystem, concentrating on innovative airspace management models, standardization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and applications within smart cities. He also advocated for improved international collaboration and mutual recognition of industry standards, positioning China as a frontrunner in shaping the global low-altitude economy.

A trillion-yuan industry on the horizon

According to research from a think tank, China's low-altitude economy is projected to reach a market size of RMB 2 trillion by 2030. "Some analysts in this industry believe that if industries nationwide fully embrace low-altitude applications, the market could exceed 3.5 trillion Yuan by 2035," Yang noted.

Currently, 85% of the low-altitude economy is centered around drones, while the remaining 15% pertains to general aviation. The industry's ecosystem includes manufacturing, flight operations, infrastructure support, and a wide range of comprehensive services, presenting significant opportunities for growth, according to Yang.

"China holds a significant global advantage in this sector," stated Yang. "We dominate 74% of the global consumer drone market and 55% of the industrial drone market. Furthermore, China has surpassed Intel in drone light shows, now controlling 92% of the global market."

Academician Tong Qingxi from the Chinese academy of Sciences agreed that China possesses significant advantages in the low-altitude economy, highlighting strong government support, exceptional manufacturing capabilities, and a well-established UAV industry. "In addition to the country's robust research and development capabilities, China's extensive market demand will further accelerate industry growth," he remarked.

Rapidly expanding low-altitude economies are creating new job opportunities, noted Yang. "According to NDRC data, the country currently lacks one million UAV operators, and demand is expected to increase. By 2030, China will require an additional 100,000 vertical takeoff and landing passenger drones, while shortages of drones for entertainment performances and logistics are already exceeding one million units each."

A path to leapfrogging traditional aviation

Tong highlighted the role of the low-altitude economy within the broader aerospace sector, emphasizing its strategic importance for China's national development. He compared China's situation to that of the United States, a country often described as both a "nation on wheels" and a "nation on wings" due to its advanced transportation infrastructure.

Currently, China's aviation manufacturing capacity is only one-eighth that of the U.S., and its civil aviation industry remains heavily dependent on foreign aircraft, particularly from the U.S. and Europe. In terms of operational capabilities, China's aviation sector is approximately three-fifths the size of that of the U.S., with even larger disparities in cargo transport capacity, according to Tong.

Given this backdrop, advancing the low-altitude economy presents a unique opportunity for China to leapfrog traditional aviation development. "To a large extent, the development of low-altitude economy depends on supportive policies and technologies. This primarily includes, first, the opening of airspace along with the establishment of corresponding policies, regulations, and systems. Second, there is a need for a more detailed understanding of low-altitude space, specifically through the acquisition of three-dimensional data from real-world low-altitude scenarios. Third, there is a requirement for more accurate navigation and positioning systems beyond Beidou and GPS. Fourth, it is essential to enhance the ultra-sensing capabilities of low-altitude aircraft and to establish automatic sensing systems," Tong analyzed.

"Preliminary estimates indicate that China's low-altitude manufacturing and operations could expand from RMB 2 trillion in 2019 to over RMB 10 trillion by 2040. This growth is expected to simultaneously drive the expansion of related industries, unlocking even greater economic benefits," Tong stated optimistically.

APP/asg