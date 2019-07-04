UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Lunar Orbiter Captures Earth's Images During Solar Eclipse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

China's lunar orbiter captures Earth's images during solar eclipse

With the shocking images of the recent total solar eclipse in South America still fresh in memory, have you imagined what Earth would look like during the solar eclipse if you were on the moon?

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :With the shocking images of the recent total solar eclipse in South America still fresh in memory, have you imagined what Earth would look like during the solar eclipse if you were on the moon? A microsatellite developed by the Harbin Institute of Technology in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, which is now orbiting the moon, took photos of Earth during the solar eclipse in the early hours of Wednesday (Beijing time).

The microsatellite, weighing 47 kg and named Longjiang-2, was sent into space on May 21, 2018 together with the Chang'e-4 lunar probe's relay satellite "Queqiao," and entered lunar orbit four days later.

The research team from the Harbin Institute of Technology cooperated with amateur radio operators in Spain and Germany in taking and receiving the photos. Four pictures taken by the microsatellite during the solar eclipse have been sent back to Earth on Wednesday.

In those photos, people can see the shadow of the moon falling on the earth. For observers on Earth, those in the darkest area at the core of the shadow could see a total solar eclipse, while those in the grey area could see a partial solar eclipse.

Related Topics

Technology China Germany Harbin Beijing Spain May 2018 From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Banglade ..

6 minutes ago

NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability to ..

8 minutes ago

Zong 4G and Huawei SuccessfullyTested China Mobile ..

14 minutes ago

Hubco issues one of the largest Right Shares in Pa ..

24 minutes ago

Two robbers arrested after encounter in Faisalabad ..

5 minutes ago

Weak legislation hampers Authority's action agains ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.