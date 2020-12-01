An unmanned Chinese spacecraft landed on the moon Tuesday, state media reported, marking the latest milestone in a mission to collect samples from the lunar surface

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :An unmanned Chinese spacecraft landed on the moon Tuesday, state media reported, marking the latest milestone in a mission to collect samples from the lunar surface.

The Chang'e-5 spacecraft "landed on the near side of the moon late Tuesday," the Xinhua report said, citing the China National Space Administration.