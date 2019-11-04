UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Lunar Rover Travels Over 300 Meters On Moon's Far Side

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 01:21 PM

China's lunar rover travels over 300 meters on moon's far side

China's lunar rover Yutu-2 has driven 318.62 meters on the far side of the moon to conduct scientific exploration of the virgin territory

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :China's lunar rover Yutu-2 has driven 318.62 meters on the far side of the moon to conduct scientific exploration of the virgin territory.

Both the lander and the rover of the Chang'e-4 probe have ended their work for the 11th lunar day, and switched to dormant mode for the lunar night on Monday (Beijing time), according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

The rover is now located 218.11 meters northwest of the lander.

China's Chang'e-4 probe, launched on Dec. 8, 2018, made the first-ever soft landing on the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon on Jan. 3.

Related Topics

China Beijing Lander 2018 Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

LHC to announce verdict today on Maryam Nawaz's ba ..

11 minutes ago

Iran threatens to target U.S. interest if attacked ..

5 minutes ago

UK airline giant IAG agrees to buy Spain's Air Eur ..

5 minutes ago

Experts condemn lockdown, communication gag in Ind ..

5 minutes ago

Petroleum Division to initiate bidding process for ..

5 minutes ago

70 percent students of Haripur dewormed

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.