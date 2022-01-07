(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HOHHOT, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in north China is estimated to have produced more than 1.05 billion tonnes of coal in 2021, a rise from 1.006 billion tonnes in 2020, said the regional energy bureau.

Inner Mongolia ranked first in China in terms of its coal delivery volume to other provincial-level regions last year. As a major coal production area in China, the region plays a significant role in ensuring coal supplies in the country.

Entering the winter heating season and faced with increasing prices of energy resources in the international market, China has adopted a raft of measures to stabilize energy supply and expand coal production capacity.

The monthly coal output in Inner Mongolia during the last quarter of 2021 exceeded 100 million tonnes, a record high in the past three years, providing 53 million tonnes of coal for power generation in 18 provincial-level regions across the country.