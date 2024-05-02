Open Menu

China's Major Internet Firms Log Steady Revenue Growth In Q1

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM

China's major internet firms log steady revenue growth in Q1

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) China's internet sector saw steady growth in business revenue in the first quarter of this year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

In the first three months, China's major internet companies and related services companies generated 384 billion Yuan (about 54 billion U.S. Dollars) in business revenue, an increase of 8.4 percent year on year. This growth rate was 0.8 percentage points higher than that registered in the first two months.

Companies offering personal services, such as tourism and car-hailing, saw their business revenues increase 13.

3 percent from a year earlier, while companies providing information services registered a revenue increase of 5.9 percent in the first quarter.

The data revealed that spending on research and development in major internet and related service companies stood at 19.86 billion yuan from January to March, edging down 0.6 percent year on year.

Major internet companies and related services companies refer to those which have annual business revenues of at least 20 million yuan.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business China January March From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

39 minutes ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

14 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

18 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

18 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

19 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

20 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

21 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

22 hours ago

More Stories From World