China's Major Internet Firms Post Robust Revenue, Profit Growth

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:35 PM

China's major internet firms post robust revenue, profit growth

China's major internet companies reported double-digit growth in business revenues and profits in the first four months of the year, official data shows

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :China's major internet companies reported double-digit growth in business revenues and profits in the first four months of the year, official data shows.

The business revenues of major internet companies totaled 467.6 billion Yuan (about 73.28 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-April period, up 27.

8 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The companies raked in 44.51 billion yuan in operating profits, climbing 27 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Spending on research and development in major internet companies maintained rapid growth during the period, up 19.3 percent year on year. The growth rate was 14 percentage points higher than the 2020 level.

More Stories From World

