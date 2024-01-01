Open Menu

China's Major Internet Firms See Steady Revenue, Profit Growth

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM

China's major internet firms see steady revenue, profit growth

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) China's internet sector registered steady growth in business revenue and profits in the first 11 months of 2023, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Major internet companies and related services companies saw their cumulative profits rise 2.

5 percent year on year to total 118.9 billion Yuan (about 16.79 billion U.S. Dollars) during this period, the data showed.

Their combined business revenue came in at 1.57 trillion yuan, up 6.1 percent year on year.

Major internet companies and related services companies refer to those which have annual business revenues of at least 20 million yuan.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business China From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago
South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

2 days ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

2 days ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

2 days ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

2 days ago
 ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

2 days ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

2 days ago

More Stories From World