UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Major Museum Complex Forbidden City Closes On Saturday Over Coronavirus- Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:48 PM

China's Major Museum Complex Forbidden City Closes on Saturday Over Coronavirus- Statement

China's Forbidden City museum complex, located in central Beijing, will be closed starting from Saturday, over the spreading of the new type of coronavirus, the museum administration has said in a statement

BIEJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) China's Forbidden City museum complex, located in central Beijing, will be closed starting from Saturday, over the spreading of the new type of coronavirus, the museum administration has said in a statement.

"In line of the current efforts to contain the outbreak of new coronavirus pneumonia, in order to avoid cross-infection, the Palace Museum will be closed until further notice from 25 January 2020 (first day of the Lunar New Year)," the administration said in a statement n Thursday.

Those who have already bought tickets can return them and get the money back, according to the statement.

The Forbidden City is the world's biggest palace complex. The Palace Museum, which it houses, is home to the country's richest selection of pieces of traditional Chinese art, mostly from imperial collections.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Money January 2020 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.