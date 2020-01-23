(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BIEJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) China's Forbidden City museum complex, located in central Beijing, will be closed starting from Saturday, over the spreading of the new type of coronavirus, the museum administration has said in a statement.

"In line of the current efforts to contain the outbreak of new coronavirus pneumonia, in order to avoid cross-infection, the Palace Museum will be closed until further notice from 25 January 2020 (first day of the Lunar New Year)," the administration said in a statement n Thursday.

Those who have already bought tickets can return them and get the money back, according to the statement.

The Forbidden City is the world's biggest palace complex. The Palace Museum, which it houses, is home to the country's richest selection of pieces of traditional Chinese art, mostly from imperial collections.