China's Manned Airship Receives New Orders, Ready For Commercial Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Guangdong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) China's independently-developed AS700 civil manned airship has secured 10 more purchase orders, ready for commercial operations, according to its developer - the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) on Tuesday.
The total number of booked orders for AS700 has reached 23, said the aircraft maker at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, in the port city of Zhuhai in Guangdong Province, south China.
The signing ceremony on Tuesday also witnessed the signing of 164 intended orders for the aircraft.
A type of single-capsule manned airship, AS700 boasts a maximum flight range of 700 km and endurance of 10 hours. Its designed maximum speed is 100 km per hour, and it can carry up to 10 people, including a pilot.
The first AS700 airship was delivered in September this year. As a new type of low-altitude aviation equipment, the China-made manned airship will play a crucial role in the low-altitude economy in China, the AVIC said.
