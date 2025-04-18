(@FahadShabbir)

Zhongshan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Sky-high tariffs imposed on China by US President Donald Trump have triggered a slump in factory orders, manufacturers told AFP this week -- with some fearing business may never return.

China's vast southern province of Guangdong, crisscrossed with factories making everything from clothing to electronics, has long been the country's biggest manufacturing hub.

For decades, it has churned out products for the insatiable American consumer base, offering low prices few can compete with and serving as a key driver in China's meteoric rise to global economic superpower status.

But Trump's drive to bring manufacturing back to the United States and launch of a brutal trade war with China now threaten to upend that -- adding to the country's already grim economic outlook.

Xiao Junyi, a clothing factory owner in the province's largest city of Guangzhou, told AFP that the US market had accounted for between 20 to 30 percent of orders.

But after the tariffs were announced, "we were genuinely affected," he said.

"Our sales and orders clearly declined."

Many of his factory's products are sold to consumers in the United States via Temu, the low-cost overseas e-commerce platform operated by Chinese retail giant PDD Holdings.

In response to the US tariffs -- now 145 percent for most products and as much as 245 percent on others -- Temu issued a notice saying there will be reduced advertising in the US market going forward, Xiao said.

The 24-year-old factory owner said he was hoping to find other markets for his clothes.

"Aside from the United States, we can do business with the whole world," he said.

But he admitted it was "really unlikely" that other countries would replace the US market.

"The United States is a truly developed country, and the order volume is bigger."