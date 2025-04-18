Open Menu

China's Manufacturing Backbone Feels Trump Trade War Pinch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 11:50 AM

China's manufacturing backbone feels Trump trade war pinch

Zhongshan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Sky-high tariffs imposed on China by US President Donald Trump have triggered a slump in factory orders, manufacturers told AFP this week -- with some fearing business may never return.

China's vast southern province of Guangdong, crisscrossed with factories making everything from clothing to electronics, has long been the country's biggest manufacturing hub.

For decades, it has churned out products for the insatiable American consumer base, offering low prices few can compete with and serving as a key driver in China's meteoric rise to global economic superpower status.

But Trump's drive to bring manufacturing back to the United States and launch of a brutal trade war with China now threaten to upend that -- adding to the country's already grim economic outlook.

Xiao Junyi, a clothing factory owner in the province's largest city of Guangzhou, told AFP that the US market had accounted for between 20 to 30 percent of orders.

But after the tariffs were announced, "we were genuinely affected," he said.

"Our sales and orders clearly declined."

Many of his factory's products are sold to consumers in the United States via Temu, the low-cost overseas e-commerce platform operated by Chinese retail giant PDD Holdings.

In response to the US tariffs -- now 145 percent for most products and as much as 245 percent on others -- Temu issued a notice saying there will be reduced advertising in the US market going forward, Xiao said.

The 24-year-old factory owner said he was hoping to find other markets for his clothes.

"Aside from the United States, we can do business with the whole world," he said.

But he admitted it was "really unlikely" that other countries would replace the US market.

"The United States is a truly developed country, and the order volume is bigger."

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

11 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

11 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

12 hours ago
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

12 hours ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

12 hours ago
 Formation of National Minorities Commission in fin ..

Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation agai ..

Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

12 hours ago
 Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho ..

Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held

12 hours ago
 World economy likely to avoid recession despite ta ..

World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief

12 hours ago

More Stories From World