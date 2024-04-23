China's Manufacturing Powerhouse Sees Foreign Trade Growth In Q1
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM
GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) In the first quarter of this year, the foreign trade of Dongguan, a manufacturing powerhouse in south China's Guangdong Province, totaled 289.13 billion Yuan (40.7 billion U.S. Dollars), continuing to rank second in Guangdong, local authorities said.
The growth rate of the city's import and export was the highest during the same period since 2022, with a year-on-year increase of 0.6 percent.
During the period, Dongguan's exports of integrated circuits and flat panel display modules increased by 5.2 percent and 24.2 percent, respectively.
At the same time, more than 80 percent of imports became mechanical and electrical products, an increase of 5.5 percent. Among them, imported integrated circuits increased by 7.5 percent.
Its trade with those emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and South Africa increased rapidly by 8.9 percent, 15.6 percent, and 45.8 percent respectively.
