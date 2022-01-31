UrduPoint.com

China's Mars Orbiter Sends Back Selfie Video On Lunar New Year Eve

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 04:16 PM

China's Mars orbiter sends back selfie video on Lunar New Year eve

China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 extended festival greetings to the Chinese people with stunning video footage captured by a camera on its orbiter to snap selfies above the red planet on Monday, the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 extended festival greetings to the Chinese people with stunning video footage captured by a camera on its orbiter to snap selfies above the red planet on Monday, the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The video published by the China National Space Administration showed that the orbiter's 3000N engine, propellant tank, attitude control engine and other components were all in good conditions.

It also offered a view of the sun's reflection casting on the orbiter, a Chinese national flag shining on the spacecraft and the ice cap on the red planet's north pole.

As of Monday, the Tianwen-1 orbiter has been working in orbit for 557 days at a distance of around 325 million km from Earth.

The Mars rover Zhurong has been operating for 255 Martian days and has driven a total of 1,524 meters on the surface of the planet.

Since its launch on July 23, 2020, the Mars mission has sent back 600 GB of raw scientific data, according to the space administration.

The Tianwen-1 will soon have its first anniversary in orbit, as it reached Mars on Feb. 10 last year.

Related Topics

China Tank July 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds high-level ..

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds high-level roundtable on Gilgit-Baltistan

3 minutes ago
 Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held

15 seconds ago
 China's renewable energy capacity up in 2021

China's renewable energy capacity up in 2021

16 seconds ago
 Lavrov, Blinken to Have Telephone Conversation on ..

Lavrov, Blinken to Have Telephone Conversation on Tuesday - Russian Foreign Mini ..

17 seconds ago
 Africa Union suspends Burkina after coup as envoys ..

Africa Union suspends Burkina after coup as envoys head for talks

21 seconds ago
 Careem maps over 600 Government Vaccination Centre ..

Careem maps over 600 Government Vaccination Centres (recognised by NCOC), on its ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>