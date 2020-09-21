UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Mars Probe Completes Second Orbital Correction

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 02:02 PM

China's Mars probe completes second orbital correction

China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 successfully carried out its second orbital correction Sunday, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 successfully carried out its second orbital correction Sunday, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The probe conducted the orbital correction at 11 p.m.

Sunday (Beijing Time) after four of its 120N engines worked for 20 seconds. The performance of the 120N engines was also tested in the operation.

The probe has traveled about 60 days in orbit, and was about 19 million km away from the Earth. All systems of the probe were in good condition, said the CNSA.

Related Topics

China Beijing Sunday All From Million P

Recent Stories

5-day long anti-polio drive kicks off in Hazara

1 minute ago

Rs357.232 mln released for petroleum sector projec ..

2 minutes ago

633 new Coronavirus cases reported; four deaths in ..

2 minutes ago

Nationwide polio eradication campaign begins today

11 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 193,888 hectares of land under anti-l ..

2 minutes ago

40 mln children below five years age to be adminis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.