China's Mega Water Diversion Project Benefits Over 185 Million People
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) More than 185 million people in China have directly benefited from a massive water diversion project that has been pumping water from the water-rich south to the drought-prone north over the past decade, authorities said Thursday.
The South-to-North Water Diversion Project has diverted more than 76.7 billion cubic meters of water to regions in the north through its middle and eastern routes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From World
-
Finland to host LUMI AI factory as part of European initiative5 minutes ago
-
Pope to champion popular Catholic traditions in Corsica5 minutes ago
-
11-year-old shipwreck survivor rescued in Italy5 minutes ago
-
Kevin Johnson: US boxer fighting for Putin's Russia15 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'15 minutes ago
-
Blown off course, turbine giant Orsted seeks second wind15 minutes ago
-
NASA performs first aircraft accident investigation on another world15 minutes ago
-
China announces nationwide roll-out of private pension scheme25 minutes ago
-
New tax to force digital platforms to pay for Australian news35 minutes ago
-
Team from Papua New Guinea to join Australia's National Rugby League45 minutes ago
-
'Alarming' US mystery drones confound officials, scare locals55 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'55 minutes ago