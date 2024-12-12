BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) More than 185 million people in China have directly benefited from a massive water diversion project that has been pumping water from the water-rich south to the drought-prone north over the past decade, authorities said Thursday.

The South-to-North Water Diversion Project has diverted more than 76.7 billion cubic meters of water to regions in the north through its middle and eastern routes.