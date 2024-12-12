Open Menu

China's Mega Water Diversion Project Benefits Over 185 Million People

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM

China's mega water diversion project benefits over 185 million people

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) More than 185 million people in China have directly benefited from a massive water diversion project that has been pumping water from the water-rich south to the drought-prone north over the past decade, authorities said Thursday.

The South-to-North Water Diversion Project has diverted more than 76.7 billion cubic meters of water to regions in the north through its middle and eastern routes.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

4 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

13 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

13 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

13 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

13 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

13 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

13 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

13 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

13 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

13 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World