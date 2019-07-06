UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Migratory Bird Sanctuaries Added To UNESCO World Heritage List

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:08 AM

China's migratory bird sanctuaries added to UNESCO World Heritage List

China's Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the coast of the Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf (Phase I) were inscribed on the World Heritage List as a natural site on Friday at the ongoing 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Azerbaijan's capital here

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ):China's Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the coast of the Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf (Phase I) were inscribed on the World Heritage List as a natural site on Friday at the ongoing 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Azerbaijan's capital here.

The decision to inscribe the Chinese natural site on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) World Heritage List was unanimously supported by all members of the World Heritage Committee.

This inscription demonstrates the firm commitment of China to conservation of the world heritage. said Nicola Crockford. "It will set an example for subsequent sites for the nomination of East Asian-Australasian Flyway,"said the international species policy officer of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), following the announcement of the decision.

Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the coast of the Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China are located in the Yellow Sea ecoregion, containing the world's largest continuous mudflat seashore.

It is the central node of the East Asian-Australasian Flyway (EAAF), which is the most threatened migratory flyway worldwide and boasts the largest number of endangered and critically endangered species.

The area has a high biodiversity, with about 280 species of fishes and more than 500 species of invertebrates, providing a variety of food resources for millions of migratory birds.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Threatened Azerbaijan SITE All Million

Recent Stories

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

6 minutes ago

Cricket: World Cup table

6 minutes ago

IAEA to hold special meeting on Iran on 10 July

8 minutes ago

Pakistan v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

8 minutes ago

Alaska heat wave shatters temperature record in la ..

8 minutes ago

Djokovic equals Becker mark with Wimbledon last 16 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.