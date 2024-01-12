China's Military Says Will 'crush' Any Taiwan 'independence' Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM
China's military on Friday vowed to "crush" any efforts to promote Taiwan's independence, a day before a crucial election on the island
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) China's military on Friday vowed to "crush" any efforts to promote Taiwan's independence, a day before a crucial election on the island.
"The Chinese People's Liberation Army maintains high vigilance at all times and will take all necessary measures to firmly crush 'Taiwan independence' attempts of all forms," defence ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement.
Zhang accused Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party of pushing the island "toward the dangerous conditions of war."
