Open Menu

China's Military Says Will 'crush' Any Taiwan 'independence' Efforts

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM

China's military says will 'crush' any Taiwan 'independence' efforts

China's military on Friday vowed to "crush" any efforts to promote Taiwan's independence, a day before a crucial election on the island

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) China's military on Friday vowed to "crush" any efforts to promote Taiwan's independence, a day before a crucial election on the island.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army maintains high vigilance at all times and will take all necessary measures to firmly crush 'Taiwan independence' attempts of all forms," defence ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement.

Zhang accused Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party of pushing the island "toward the dangerous conditions of war."

Related Topics

Election Army China Independence All

Recent Stories

SCCI express concern over water shortage in Peshaw ..

SCCI express concern over water shortage in Peshawar

27 seconds ago
 Baqar directs Education Dept to provide hard, soft ..

Baqar directs Education Dept to provide hard, soft copies of textbooks to studen ..

1 minute ago
 RDA issues notices to three illegal housing scheme ..

RDA issues notices to three illegal housing schemes

1 minute ago
 Commissioner emphasizes importance of elections

Commissioner emphasizes importance of elections

1 minute ago
 CTD arrests terrorists planning attacks on Maulana ..

CTD arrests terrorists planning attacks on Maulana, Aimal Wali

1 minute ago
 Professional tourist guides to be appointed: Arsha ..

Professional tourist guides to be appointed: Arshad Wali Mohammed

1 minute ago
Weekly inflation up by 1.36 pc

Weekly inflation up by 1.36 pc

11 minutes ago
 PSX gains 20 points

PSX gains 20 points

11 minutes ago
 KP Govt ready for transparent conduct of elections ..

KP Govt ready for transparent conduct of elections: CM

11 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched on substandard gas cylinders

Crackdown launched on substandard gas cylinders

8 minutes ago
 Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes on Huthis

Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes on Huthis

8 minutes ago
 Golf: Dubai Invitational scores

Golf: Dubai Invitational scores

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World