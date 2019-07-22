China's Ministry Of Justice Launches Official Websites In English
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:20 PM
The official English website of China's Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has come online, according a news release posted on the ministry's website
Beijing (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The official English website of China's Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has come online, according a news release posted on the ministry's website.
The website includes an introduction of the MOJ itself and China's law-based governance.
It also integrates functions such as releasing legal information, explaining China's legal policies and providing legal services.
By rolling out the English version of its official website, the ministry hopes to enhance its influence, so as to better promote the country's achievements and introduce foreign experience in implementing law-based governance.