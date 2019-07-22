UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Ministry Of Justice Launches Official Websites In English

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:20 PM

China's Ministry of justice launches official websites in English

The official English website of China's Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has come online, according a news release posted on the ministry's website

Beijing (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The official English website of China's Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has come online, according a news release posted on the ministry's website.

The website includes an introduction of the MOJ itself and China's law-based governance.

It also integrates functions such as releasing legal information, explaining China's legal policies and providing legal services.

By rolling out the English version of its official website, the ministry hopes to enhance its influence, so as to better promote the country's achievements and introduce foreign experience in implementing law-based governance.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

144 Pakistani Undergrads Head This Fall to U.S. Ca ..

8 minutes ago

Stands with Fatima like so many others who are fac ..

14 minutes ago

Offering comment upon PM visit to US is wastage of ..

14 minutes ago

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi calls NA meetin ..

14 minutes ago

CAA takes a U-turn, removes compulsory plastic wra ..

14 minutes ago

Kenya's finance minister, top officials arrested f ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.