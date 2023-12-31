Open Menu

China's Mobile Phone Shipments Up 34.3 Pct In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

China's mobile phone shipments up 34.3 pct in November

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) has revealed that mobile phone shipments in China increased 34.3 percent year on year to over 31.21 million units in November.

5G mobile phones accounted for the majority of the November shipments, totaling 27.09 million units, marking a 51.

2 percent year-on-year expansion, according to CAICT, a research institution under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In November, domestic brands maintained their dominance in China's mobile phone industry, with shipments increasing 26.5 percent year on year to 25.44 million units.

Total cellphone shipments in the first 11 months increased 7.1 percent year on year to 261 million units, CAICT said.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China 5G November Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

6 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

15 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

16 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

16 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

16 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

16 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

16 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

16 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

15 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

15 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From World