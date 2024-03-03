BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Mobile phone shipments in China increased 68.1 percent year on year to 31.78 million units in January, according to the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

5G mobile phones accounted for the majority of the January shipments, totaling 26.17 million units, marking a 59 percent year-on-year expansion, according to CAICT, a research institution under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In January, domestic brands maintained their dominance in China's mobile phone industry, with shipments surging 165.2 percent year on year to 26.24 million units.