BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University plans to construct the Jiao Tong University Spectroscopic Telescope (JUST), a 4.4-meter large aperture multi-functional spectroscopic telescope, at the Lenghu astronomical observation base in northwest China's Qinghai Province. After it is completed, the telescope is expected to achieve significant breakthroughs in time-domain astronomy, exoplanet exploration, and cosmic network structure and evolution.

According to People's Daily, JUST will showcase a lightweight design alongside multiple spectrometers. This will facilitate rapid switching and timely spectral observations of target sources.

The mission will primarily concentrate on three research domains: investigating the mysteries of the dark universe, monitoring the ever-changing universe, and questing for exoplanets.

The telescope is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2026. It will serve as China's most advanced spectroscopic telescope, working in close collaboration with the Wide Field Survey Telescope (WFST) and the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST), set to be launched this year. This collaboration will yield valuable observational data, contributing significantly to the progress of astronomy in China.