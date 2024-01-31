Open Menu

China's Most Advanced Spectroscopic Telescope To Start Operations In 2026

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 02:00 PM

China's most advanced spectroscopic telescope to start operations in 2026

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University plans to construct the Jiao Tong University Spectroscopic Telescope (JUST), a 4.4-meter large aperture multi-functional spectroscopic telescope, at the Lenghu astronomical observation base in northwest China's Qinghai Province. After it is completed, the telescope is expected to achieve significant breakthroughs in time-domain astronomy, exoplanet exploration, and cosmic network structure and evolution.

According to People's Daily, JUST will showcase a lightweight design alongside multiple spectrometers. This will facilitate rapid switching and timely spectral observations of target sources.

The mission will primarily concentrate on three research domains: investigating the mysteries of the dark universe, monitoring the ever-changing universe, and questing for exoplanets.

The telescope is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2026. It will serve as China's most advanced spectroscopic telescope, working in close collaboration with the Wide Field Survey Telescope (WFST) and the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST), set to be launched this year. This collaboration will yield valuable observational data, contributing significantly to the progress of astronomy in China.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Progress

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

14 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

14 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

14 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

14 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

14 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

14 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

14 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

14 hours ago

More Stories From World