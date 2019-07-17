UrduPoint.com
China's Mountainous Province Sees Robust GDP Growth In H1

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:05 PM

China's mountainous province sees robust GDP growth in H1

Southwest China's Guizhou Province saw a robust year-on-year GDP growth of 9.0 percent in the first half of this year, totaling over 721.3 billion yuan (104.8 billion U.S. dollars), the provincial information office announced Tuesday

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Southwest China's Guizhou Province saw a robust year-on-year GDP growth of 9.0 percent in the first half of this year, totaling over 721.3 billion Yuan (104.8 billion U.S. Dollars), the provincial information office announced Tuesday.

The value added of the province's secondary industry registered a sharp rise of 10.4 percent to 288 billion yuan and the value added of the tertiary industry, or service sector, saw a growth of 8.5 percent to 345.

1 billion yuan in H1.

Guizhou's fixed asset investment increased by 12.3 percent over the previous year in H1, 6.5 percentage points higher than the national average figure of 5.8 percent. The province's investment in the high-tech industry also saw a big rise of 33.2 percent.

Guizhou Province, one of the least developed regions in China, has become a leading hub for China's big data industry, attracting Tencent and other global tech giants as the country's digital economy prospers.

