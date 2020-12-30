(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature, on Wednesday strongly condemned and firmly opposed the U.S. signing into law a funding bill for fiscal year 2021 which contains China-related negative content.

The related negative content and clauses on Tibet, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang have seriously damaged China's national interests and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, the committee said in a statement.