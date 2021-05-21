An exhibition featuring ancient ornate bricks was unveiled in the National Museum of China Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) --:An exhibition featuring ancient ornate bricks was unveiled in the National Museum of China Friday.

The 258 pieces of valuable relics displayed in the exhibition are from the Hexi region, which is approximately located in today's Gansu Province in northwest China.

The history of ornate brick production in China can be traced back to the Warring States Period (475-221 BC). These unique handicrafts usually feature patterns that are either engraved or painted.

With many craftsman of ornate bricks taking inspiration from daily life, viewers are able to get a glimpse of the lives and minds of ancient people when admiring these relics.

The exhibition will last until Aug. 21.