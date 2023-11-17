Open Menu

China's National Political Advisory Body Holds Leadership Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, held its 11th Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Friday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered remarks.

Wang called for continuous efforts to promote ethnic unity, rally people's support, and pool political advisors' wisdom and strength in improving people's lives.

He also urged national political advisors to address important environmental issues, take an active part in promoting cross-Strait integration and advise on the development of the financial sector.

The meeting also heard reports on the supervision work done in 2023 and how proposals raised at the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were handled.

Related Topics

China Beijing Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

40 minutes ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

3 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

17 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

17 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

17 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

17 hours ago

More Stories From World